In Brief: Grammy ratings up slightly; ‘The Flight Attendant’ debuts new season trailer, and more

Variety reports that Sunday's Grammy Awards telecast saw a modest 1.4% gain over last year's ceremony, which marked a record low for the event. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and carried live from Las Vegas on CBS, drew 8.93 million total viewers across multiple platforms, according to time-zone adjusted fast national data from Nielsen. The network estimates that total viewership for Sunday’s show will be closer to 9.6 million total viewers when Live + Same Day data comes in Tuesday...

Jennifer Lopez' most recent movie Marry Me may have premiered on Peacock, but her next nuptials-related film will be debuting on Amazon Prime. The streaming service has snatched up Shotgun Wedding, a rom com that once was to star Armie Hammer and Lopez, as a couple whose family-filled destination wedding turns into a hostage situation. However, Hammer stepped away from the role last year as his sexting scandal began to crest, and Josh Duhamel stepped up to the altar...

Laurence Fishburne has been tapped to star as Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers in the upcoming FX limited series The Sterling Affairs, chronicling the downfall of Clippers owner Donald Sterling amid the team’s drive to win a championship under Rivers. Jacki Weaver has also signed on to play Sterling's wife, Shelly. Fishburne is currently starring in a revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo at New York's Circle in the Square Theatre...

The Fox dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance returns for its 17th season May 18 following the season finale of The Masked Singer, the network announced on Monday. The upcoming season will also feature a new judging panel that includes Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and YouTube star JoJo Siwa. Cat Deeley will return as host. The latest version will feature dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, who will compete in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition...

Aquaman's Jason Momoa is set to write, executive-produce and star in the drama series Chief of War for Apple TV+, according to Variety. The streaming service has given an eight-episode order to the series, which "follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view." Momoa currently stars in the post-apocalyptic Apple TV+ series See, which aired its second season in 2021 has been picked up for a third...

The official trailer for season two of the HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant dropped on Monday. The new season and finds a newly sober Cassie Bowden -- played by Kaley Cuoco -- seeing multiple versions of herself while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time, and becomes entangled in more international intrigue. Also returning for season two are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, along with T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season will also introduce new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, as well as recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The Flight Attendant returns with two episodes April 21...

