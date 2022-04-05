Whitehouse ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD has cancelled classes today due to power outages throughout the city. Downed power lines have been reported and city officials confirmed at least one casualty. The city of Whitehouse issued the following statement:

“At approximately 1:45 a.m. we were impacted by a storm cell that produced either straight-line winds or a downburst. The National Weather Service will confirm that at a later time. An immediate response by City of Whitehouse personnel, Smith County ESD 2, Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office, Whitehouse ISD, TXDOT, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Oncor was initiated and continues at this time. Currently, very early assessments reveal the majority of the impact was to the south and southeastern portion of the City. The damage consists of downed power lines and downed trees causing road closures and power outages. There has been one confirmed casualty. Our focus is the safety of our citizens, meeting the immediate needs of displaced citizens, opening roadways, and the safe restoration of electrical services.

At daybreak we will launch a methodical damage assessment with all supporting City and Smith County agencies.

Whitehouse ISD has cancelled classes today and scheduled trash services will be delayed. We ask all citizens to stay home and stay off of roadways if at all possible. Please rest assured power restoration is a priority and we ask that you report any outages to your service provider. Please remember for any emergencies call 911. We will continue to provide updates via the City’s social media channels. The next briefing will be at 2 p.m.”

