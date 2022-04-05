Weather related traffic & roadway issues

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 5:43 am

Weather related traffic/roadway issues – Tyler Police Officers have responded to numerous weather related calls concerning traffic issues. The City of Tyler’s street and signal departments have been notified of intersections without power and trees down in the roadways. ONCOR has been notified of power outages as well. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution due to trees and debris in the roadway, mostly reported in residential areas. Drivers are to also treat intersections normally controlled by a traffic light as a four-way stop. More details here

Go Back