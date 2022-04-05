Weather related traffic/roadway issues

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 5:37 am

TYLER — Tyler Police Officers have responded to numerous weather related calls concerning traffic issues. The City of Tyler’s street and signal departments have been notified of intersections without power and trees down in the roadways. ONCOR has been notified of power outages as well. Officers have been placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution due to trees and debris in the roadway, mostly reported in residential areas. Drivers are to also treat intersections normally controlled by a traffic light as a four-way stop.

The following intersections are reported to currently be without power:

Frankston Hwy and Sunnybrook Dr.

Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr.

Paluxy Dr. and E. Grande Blvd.

Amherst St. and Old Bullard Rd.

Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323

Please avoid these intersections if possible and drive at speeds that are safe for conditions. There are officers and other responding personnel in the roadways.

