All of MLB to wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue on April 15

Players, coaches and managers throughout Major League Baseball will continue the annual tradition of donning Jackie Robinson’s iconic No. 42 on April 15, but there will be an added twist for this year’s 75th anniversary: All 42s will be colored Dodger Blue, regardless of the team’s primary colors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization for which Robinson carved out his entire trailblazing career, will be at home against the Cincinnati Reds on April 15, a day that will mark 75 years since Robinson broke the color barrier in his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. A little more than three months later, on July 19, Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game and the Robinson-related tributes will continue for a different reason — his widow, Rachel, turns 100 that day.

MLB has put together a special tribute video, titled “Play, Run, Win, Rise,” that was written by Eljon Wardally and narrated by Leslie Odom Jr., and it will air at every host ballpark on April 15. A special logo, featuring Robinson’s digital signature, was designed. Also, honorary patches will be stitched onto sleeves and caps, in addition to the Dodger Blue 42s that will emblazon the backs of all uniformed personnel.

Robinson, whose statue resides at the main, center-field entrance to Dodger Stadium, won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, was named MVP two years later and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1962. The Dodgers will reveal their own plans for Jackie Robinson Day at a later date.

“Our family is thrilled to see the many wonderful tributes to Jack’s historic moment 75 years ago,” Rachel Robinson said in a statement. “We will continue to honor his memory and legacy through our work with the Jackie Robinson Foundation. We are proud to have Major League Baseball and so many others as supporters of the young men and women we impact each year.”

