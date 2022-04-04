Anonymous gift continues momentum for UT Tyler School of Medicine

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 3:39 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced the second four million-dollar gift to its School of Medicine. The anonymous gift will support the School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research, according to a news release. As quoted in the release, UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun terms university officials “tremendously appreciative” of the gift and “amazed by the support” for the new facility. The School of Medicine’s founding dean, Dr. Brigham Willis, points to “the overwhelming philanthropic support that we have received since the medical school was announced.” He also expressed good feelings about the “warm welcome” he says he has received since coming on board in February.

The anonymous gift comes on the heels of the Fair Foundation’s $4 million contribution to support the first cohort of medical students. Others who are interested in making a gift to UT Tyler, or the School of Medicine specifically, may contact UT Tyler University Advancement at 903-566-7110 or visit this link.

Go Back