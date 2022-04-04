After being “traumatized” by Oscars slap, co-host and mom Amy Schumer posts “Out of Office” Instagram

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A week after the so-called "Slap heard 'round the world," Oscars co-host Amy Schumer tells fans she's taking a break.

To her Instagram over the weekend, Amy posted a picture of her spooning in bed with her two-year-old son Gene, with the caption, "Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks."

Her message to her more than 11 million followers was met with immediate support, gaining more than 200,000 likes.

Some of the replies were from fellow famous moms like Ali Wentworth, who noted, "Well deserved," and Debra Messing, who said of the sweet shot, "Nothing is better!"

Last Monday, Schumer had vented about what went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast the night before, saying she was, "Still triggered and traumatized" by the situation.

Incidentally, Amy also addressed the slap while performing a stand-up date at The Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

According to E!, she called the occurrence, "a f**king bummer," and she expressed, "it was really just sad...It says so much about race, about toxic masculinity, it's just, everything."

"It was just really upsetting," Schumer also added.

