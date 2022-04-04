TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have an overlay crew on FM 2089 with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. A herbicide crew will also be in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be on FM 449 performing base repairs ahead of the edge/widening project. There will be a one-way setup with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

