Oakwood Cemetery Walking History Tour

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 10:53 am

TYLER — The Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee is holding their annual Walking History Tour through the historic Oakwood Cemetery, located at the intersection of Palace and Oakwood, Saturday, April 9, with tours starting at 1:00. Guests will follow a guide to visit gravesites of historical figures on tours that begin every 10 minutes. The cost is $10 per person. No charge for kids under 12, accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (903) 316-2201.

