Today is Monday April 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“We just have to adapt”: Selma Blair gets real on living with MS

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 10:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Actress Selma Blair opens up in the April/May issue of AARP The Magazine, and talks about living -- and really living -- with multiple sclerosis. 

The former Cruel Intentions and Hellboy star first went public that she had MS in 2018, and has since become a role model for others living with the degenerative condition. Her trials and tribulations were chronicled in the documentary Introducing Selma Blair, and in her book, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up

Her MS not only informed the book's content, but how it came together, Selma tells the magazine. "When I sat down to write Mean Baby after the prefrontal brain damage, it came out as if from the 8-year-old I was when I first wanted to write a book!" she laughs, calling that "beautiful."

Selma also adds, "My mother was a harsh critic, and I always wanted her to edit my book. [When] she died of cancer...I felt such a profound sense of grief and loss. But when I started down the path of embracing life and writing about it, the documentary about me became very rooted in my mother, a love letter to her, as I try to let go."

The magazine feature and the film spotlight Blair's optimism, despite her illness. "I've always been a talker and prone to drama, so even if my voice falters or goes into a spasm, I talk through it -- I'm learning not to give it a rest!" she declares.

Blair also adds, "I realized that if I'm lucky, I could reach 85, MS or not. Our abilities are always fleeting, but when they fail, it's always treated as a tragedy. How do we enter a chaotic shift in our life without feeling it's an end to something? We just have to adapt."

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design