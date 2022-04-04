Today is Monday April 04, 2022
‘Morbius’ takes the top spot with decent $39 million open; ‘The Batman’ crosses $710 million worldwide

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 8:30 am
Sony Pictures

The Sony Pictures vampire superhero Morbius managed to fight off a critical drubbing to earn a respectable $39.1 million opening at the domestic box office, enough for the weekend's top spot. The movie, starring Oscar-winner Jared Leto as one of Marvel Comics' Spider-Man baddies, debuted to $84 million worldwide: Decent, but nowhere near Spider-Man: No Way Home's numbers, nor even another Spidey-adjacent Sony offering, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which opened to $90 million domestically last fall.

In the second-place slot this weekend is last week's box office champ, the Channing Tatum/Sandra Bullock romantic romp The Lost City. The adventure film, which also stars Daniel Radcliffe, earned $14.8 million in its sophomore frame. 

The Batman took in another $10.8 million domestically for third place. Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, it also crossed the $700 million mark globally after five weeks with $710.5 million, and counting.

Rounding out the fourth and fifth places in theaters over the weekend, respectively, were Tom Holland's blockbuster video game adaptation Uncharted, which earned $3.6 million, and the anime adventure Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, which earned a bit under $2 million.

Both films are also scoring overseas: Uncharted, from Sony Pictures, has a worldwide haul of more than $234 million, while Jujutsu's bottom line was also boosted from foreign theaters, pushing its worldwide take to $149.1 million over the weekend.

