In Brief: Toil and trouble — COVID cancels ‘Macbeth’ shows on Broadway, and more

Broadway performances of Macbeth, which stars Daniel Craig, have been cancelled through April 7 after a "limited number" of positive COVID-19 results were detected among the company. "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase," the production said on social mediaMacbeth just began previews on March 29 and is set of officially open on April 28...

Paramount+ has unleashed the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worldsthe latest new series in the Star Trek saga. The series, which debuts next month on the streamer, follows Captain Christopher Pike and the USS Enterprise crew in the decade before the original Star Trek series time frame. Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The first episode of the 10-episode season premieres Thursday, May 5 with episodes being released weekly on Thursdays...

Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died last Monday, March 28, according to her family. A cause of death was not disclosed. She was 75. In an obituary, her family wrote, "She was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle. Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner." Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It's A Living, which was renamed ﻿Making A Living﻿ and aired from 1980 to 1989. She also has credits in BlossomMurder, She WroteTrapper John, M.D.It Takes TwoGood Time HarryThree’s CompanyThe JeffersonsEmergency!Carter Country, and more... 

