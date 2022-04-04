Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 7:52 am

RUSK COUNTY — A brush pile fire got out of control and spread to a house due to high winds in northern Rusk County on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene. There were reportedly no injuries. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents to be careful while burning.

