Today is Monday April 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2022 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk CountyRUSK COUNTY — A brush pile fire got out of control and spread to a house due to high winds in northern Rusk County on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene. There were reportedly no injuries. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents to be careful while burning.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design