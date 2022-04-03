Today is Sunday April 03, 2022
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2022 at 5:25 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas. In a statement, police say that at about 12:13 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held. Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore had been shot in the head. He died at the scene. Another 11 people at the concert were shot and they were taken to hospitals either by private vehicles or ambulances. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

 



