Today is Saturday April 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3rd person arrested in Texas deputy’s fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2022 at 5:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s office said late Friday that the teenager is the third of three suspects now in custody in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Almendarez was in a grocery store parking lot with his wife when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Gonzalez says Almendarez and the three exchanged gunfire, killing Almendarez. The other two suspects were wounded. They’re also in custody on capital murder charges.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design