Today is Saturday April 02, 2022
Man kills self after shooting girlfriend at Texas beef plant

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2022 at 8:42 am
SAN ANGELO (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend at the West Texas beef processing plant where they both worked. San Angelo police said officers responded to the shooting at Lone Star Beef Processors at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the 57-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital, where he died. She’s in stable condition. Police said the man and woman had been dating. Police say that they had gotten into an argument at work when he produced a firearm and shot her ear her left shoulder before shooting himself.



