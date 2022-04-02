Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez was fatally shot Thursday night when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Gonzalez says two men were shot and wounded during a gunfight with Almendarez. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stewart and 19-year-old Fredarius Clark were hospitalized and charged with capital murder. Stewart is now in Harris County Jail. Another person fled the scene and is sought.

