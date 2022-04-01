Overton ISD names new superintendent

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 4:52 pm

OVERTON — The Board of Trustees of Overton Independent School District voted unanimously to elect a new superintendent for the district. Larry Calhoun will replace current superintendent Stephen DuBose who will be retiring at the end of June after 18 years in the district and the last 9 as superintendent. Calhoun is currently the CTE Director and Department Chair for Fine and Applied Arts at Mundelein High School in Mundelein, Illinois. Calhoun earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University, where he played football, and received a Master of Education Administration from Lamar University. After earning his degrees, Calhoun began his career in the business world but left to begin his teaching/coaching career at Dallas Christian High School in Mesquite, Texas. After that, he spent time in Garland and Austin Texas before moving to Illinois. Calhoun and his wife, Kathy, have 2 children, both former collegiate athletes.

