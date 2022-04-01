Today is Friday April 01, 2022
‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ ﻿renewed for season three

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 2:09 pm
Robert Voets/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Drew Barrymore Show is returning to daytime TV, but with a twist. 

The syndicated CBS show hosted by Drew Barrymore has been renewed for a third season in 2022-2023 and will now air as two, 30-minute episodes that can be broadcast back-to-back or at separate times. 

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space,” Drew says in a statement. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

The longtime actress, who hosts and executive produces the talk show, shared a video of herself screaming in excitement at the news of the renewal.  

The Drew Barrymore Show debuted in September 2020. 

