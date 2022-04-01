Joint investigation leads to recovery of 28 catalytic converters at local business

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 1:31 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant and Pittsburg police located and confiscated 28 stolen catalytic converters, according to our news partner KETK. A joint investigation between the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Pittsburg Police Department ultimately led to the discovery that came to a head on Friday. Detectives found 28 “illegally obtained” catalytic converters at a business in Mount Pleasant. Catalytic converters are located under your vehicle and are required to pass state inspections. Precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium make up catalytic converters. Thieves can sell those metals for hundreds to thousands of dollars per ounce.

According to insurer State Farm, platinum in some markets is trading at over $1,000 per ounce, palladium at $2,500 per ounce, and rhodium at $17,500 per ounce. Replacement catalytic converters can cost up to $3,000. State Farm research shows that Texas ranks second when it comes to the most catalytic converter thefts in the country. The investigation is ongoing.

