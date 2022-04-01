Today is Friday April 01, 2022
Jim Carrey considering “taking a break” from acting

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 12:08 pm
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jim Carrey may be stepping away from acting in the near future. 

The comic and actor, who's currently starring in the animated film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, tells Access Hollywood that he's "fairly serious" about "retiring." 

"I really like my quiet life," he expresses, focusing his time on painting and spirituality. 

The legendary actor, who's 60, says he would consider returning to the big screen if he's presented with a script that is "going to be really important for people to see."

"But I'm taking a break," he affirms. "I feel like I have enough, I've done enough, I am enough."

In addition to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which comes out on April 8, Carrey is also appearing in the Bob Saget tribute special alongside Chris Rock, John Stamos and more, premiering on Netflix in June.

 

