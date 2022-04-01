Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 11:18 am

Netflix

The Bubble: Judd Apatow directs an all-star cast in his new comedy film all about a group of actors trying to complete a movie during a pandemic.

Apollo 10 and a Half: A Space Age Childhood: This animated coming-of-age drama takes inspiration from director Richard Linklater’s own life.



HBO Max

Moonshot: Go out of this world with Moonshot, a new romantic comedy with a galactic twist that stars heartthrobs Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor.



Disney+

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new series about two men who investigate mysteries from inside the same body, with help from an ancient Egyptian god.

Better Nate Than Ever: Watch the new original movie to see if thirteen-year-old Nate can achieve his wildest Broadway dreams.



Apple TV+

Slow Horses: Follow a team of British intelligence agents working in the department’s dumping ground for sidelined operatives in the new espionage drama.

