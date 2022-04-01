Doctor’s medical license suspended after child sexual abuse arrest

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 10:29 am

NACOGDOCHES — The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of an East Texas doctor who was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to our news partner KETK, the TMB suspended the license of Karl Frederick Kauffman after “determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The suspension is effective immediately. The board panel found that Kauffman was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. The suspension of his medical license is temporary, but it will remain in place until the board takes further action. A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days notice to Kauffman, unless he decides to waive the hearing. The charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.

