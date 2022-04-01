Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shootout

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 10:29 am

HARRIS COUNTY (KETK) – An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed Thursday night in a shootout with thieves allegedly trying to steal his catalytic converter, according to our news partner KETK and their affiliate KPRC. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting was at a grocery store north of Houston. He said the incident began when two or three people were outside trying to steal the deputy’s catalytic converter. The deputy was identified as Darren Almendarez. Gonzalez said that Almendarez tried to stop them before gunshots rang out. He returned fire before being hit by a bullet and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two of the shooters reportedly drove themselves to the same hospital that Almendarez was in. Both are in critical condition, according to KPRC, and they are in the custody of the sheriff’s office. The shootout occurred in front of Almendarez’s wife. He told her to run when the gunfire began, according to Gonzalez. Almendarez was a 23-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The report says that deputies believe another person involved is still on the run and are still working to learn more about their whereabouts.

