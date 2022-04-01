‘Chaos To Calm’ cast talks organizing Kirk Franklin’s home

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 7:26 am

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The new home makeover series Chaos to Calm is all about teaching celebrities -- and viewers -- how to create organized and functional spaces.

Each episode of the show, which airs on Aspire TV, stars Lauren Hill, Tneisha Brown and Varatip "V" Johnson of the Dallas-based home organization company The Order Project, who tackle a client's problem area and dramatically transformation the space.

In a recent episode, Grammy-winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin makes an appearance, and Hill tells ABC Audio they helped him with fridge organization.

"So this one we tackle fridge organization, which is not typically seen as a space that people just navigate towards," she explains. "But we've done a lot of spaces for them, and so they've been really happy with everything that we've done. And when it came down to, you know, another space, we were like, 'Oh, you guys are on the go all the time. You have a very busy lifestyle, you lead a very healthy lifestyle and you're constantly on the go. So, what else can we do around your home that makes your life easier?' And we said, 'OK fridge organization. Let's go.'"

Hill, who notes they've done multiple projects for the Franklin family, adds, "This [episode] is probably my favorite because you get to we got to see everything that we done we had done before and they kept it just I mean, it really works because we gave them a functional system."

In addition to Franklin, NBA star Thaddeus Young has made an appearance on the series to get help organizing his massive sneaker collection. As for what celebrities make the trio's dream client list? Oprah, Beyoncé, and the Obamas topped the list.

Catch Chaos to Calm Thursdays on AspireTV.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back