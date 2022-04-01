Today is Friday April 01, 2022
New Mexico launches cannabis sales, within Texans’ reach

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 7:56 am
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps across more of the American West. As of midnight Friday, anyone 21 and older in New Mexico can purchase up to 2 ounces of marijuana – enough to roll about 60 joints or cigarettes. Across the state, would-be marijuana farmers are bidding for water rights and learning to raise their first cannabis crops. Experienced medical cannabis producers have ramped up production. New Mexico is among 18 states that have legalize cannabis for recreational use.



