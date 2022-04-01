Today is Friday April 01, 2022
Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2022 at 7:56 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness. Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines. There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests. The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.



