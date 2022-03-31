Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
Two killed in crash of small plane in northwest Texas

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 5:06 pm
CROWELL (AP) – Authorities say two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed in a crash near a small town in northwest Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Kitfox Series 7 crashed Thursday morning near Crowell, about 200 miles northwest of Dallas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane caught fire on impact and burned. DPS confirmed that two people died but has not released their names. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.



