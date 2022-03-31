Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
Mom who blamed toddler’s death on road rage arrested

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 5:01 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Police say a Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge. Dallas police said Thursday that 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington kept a handgun in her SUV where it was accessible to her unrestrained young children. She told police when she brought her fatally wounded son Jalexus to a hospital Monday that the child was wounded in a road-rage shooting. An affidavit said police found no evidence of a road rage shooting but did find a gun in Washington’s glove compartment. An autopsy revealed that the child was shot at very close range.



