Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Big drop for stocks

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 3:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Big drop for stocks: NEW YORK (AP) – A late slump left stocks decisively lower on Wall Street Thursday, wrapping up the worst quarter for the market since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a gain in March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil sank seven per cent after President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. Treasury yields fell.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design