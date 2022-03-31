Breaking News: Big drop for stocks

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 3:34 pm

Breaking News: Big drop for stocks: NEW YORK (AP) – A late slump left stocks decisively lower on Wall Street Thursday, wrapping up the worst quarter for the market since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a gain in March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil sank seven per cent after President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. Treasury yields fell.

Go Back