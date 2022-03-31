Marshall police investigate murder

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 2:43 pm

MARSHALL — Marshall police are investigating a murder. On Wednesday around 4:35 p.m., officials say police got a call about a man lying on the ground in Powder Mill Cemetery, at FM 1997 and Buffo St. Responding officers determined that the man was dead and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 903-935-4575, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969, or use the P3 mobile app.

