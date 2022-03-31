Second suspect sought in Tyler homicide

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 1:42 pm

TYLER — Tyler police have identified a second suspect in a homicide that came to light over the weekend. A warrant for murder was obtained on Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, with a $2,000,000 bond. Police said his whereabouts were not immediately known and he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

On Saturday, Tyler PD said they received a welfare concern call at a residence on West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officials say they found a crime scene where foul play was suspected and they began an investigation. Sunday morning, detectives determined that a homicide occurred at the residence, according to a release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., the body of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson of Tyler was found in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street in northeast Tyler, the release stated. 26-year-old murder suspect Timothy Eugene Jones of Tyler was arrested Monday in Dallas.

Along with that, 29-year-old Edna Deanne Jones of Tyler has been arrested in connection with the case. She is accused of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a second degree felony with a $250,000 bond, and failing to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor with a $25,000 bond.

