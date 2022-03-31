Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
Arkansas State University chancellor announces resignation

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 1:12 pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – The chancellor of Arkansas State University has announced his resignation effective June 30. Kelly Damphousse announced his resignation Thursday after being named as the sole finalist to replace the retiring president of Texas State University in San Marcos. Damphousse, who was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, was appointed Arkansas State’s chancellor in 2017. He is the 13th chief executive of the school since it’s founding in 1909. ASU system President Chuck Welch said he’ll meet with with university constituent groups to determine next steps for finding a replacement.



