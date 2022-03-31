Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
Lawsuit settled in child’s brain-eating amoeba death

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 1:12 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) – The city of Arlington has settled a lawsuit with the parents of a three-year-old boy who died last September after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a splash pad he’d visited. The Arlington City Council approved a $250,000 settlement Tuesday with the parents of Bakari Williams. He died Sept. 11 after going to the hospital with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the amoeba. The city said that as part of the settlement, it will invest in health and safety improvements, including technology to automatically shut off splash pads where water readings aren’t in acceptable ranges.



