Survey shows 33% of Netflix users share their account

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 11:46 am

Netflix

If you have Netflix, there's a good chance that you let somebody else -- your kids, your parents, maybe even your ex -- watch the streaming service on your dime.

According to a new survey, 33% of the streaming giant's users share their account with one or more people. The poll of 4,400 users conducted by the Leichtman Research Group found that 83% of Americans households have at least one streaming service, but of those who have Netflix, just 64% keep their account to themselves.

Of the 33% of those who do share their Netflix passwords, just 3% see others sharing the cost.

The poll is interesting in light of Netflix's recent announcement that it would start charging for those who've been mooching movies off their generous friends: The pilot program started in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru would see a surcharge added to accounts that share their access.

In a blog post from Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, she noted, "We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans."

But, she maintained, sharing between different households has begun "impacting [Netflix's] ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

