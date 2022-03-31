Warrant: man recorded his own murder

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 11:47 am

LONGVIEW – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by our news partner KETK. 49-year-old Michael Ralston (pictured) was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, on March 19. Two neighbors told investigators that Ralston and Wynns were having an ongoing “noise feud,” where they were both being “intentionally being loud to annoy each other.” A housemate told police that both were also hearing impaired, with Ralston being called the “Deaf Dragon.” After the shooting, police found Wynns’ cell phone next to his body, which was still recording. Several clips from earlier that night were also saved on the device.

