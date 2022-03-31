In Brief: ‘The Rookie’ renewed; Oscar winner ‘Coda’ returning to theaters, and more

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 7:44 am

ABC has renewed two of its popular primetime dramas, The Rookie and The Good Doctor, according to Variety. The Good Doctor, which centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young doctor with autism, played by Freddie Highmore, will return for its sixth season. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara also star. The Rookie, which will return for its fifth season, stars Nathan Fillion as the LAPD's oldest rookie officer who decides to join the force after a life-altering incident. Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Jenna Dewan and Shawn Ashmore co-star. The renewal comes as ABC is prepping a potential spinoff starring Niecy Nash. The spinoff will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during the show’s current season...

Bridgerton fans rejoice! Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, a.k.a. the Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, will return for the hit Netflix drama's third season. Ashley tells Deadline, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started.” In other Bridgerton news, Netflix has cast Line of Duty's India Amarteifio to play the younger version of Charlotte in a yet to be titled spinoff focusing on the young queen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton, will reprise her role in the prequel, as will Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell -- Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Other new additions to the cast include Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Bridgerton’s Hugh Sachs...

Paul Herman, best known for playing club owner Peter "Beansie" Gaeta on The Sopranos, died Tuesday, his management company revealed in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. He was 76. A cause of death was not given. Herman began his movie career in 1982, appearing in Dear Mr. Wonderful, alongside Joe Pesci. He followed that up with roles in Once Upon a Time in America, The Last Temptation of Christ, American Hustle, Bullets Over Broadway, Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman and Silver Linings Playbook, among others. He also appeared on TV shows such as Miami Vice, The Equalizer and Entourage, in which he starred as Marvin, an accountant of Adrian Grenier's Vince Chase, from 2004-2010...

Following CODA's history-making best picture win at Sunday's Oscars, the film will return to theaters April 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CODA, a heartwarming story about a musically talented teenager, played by ﻿Emilia Jones, and her relationship with her deaf parents and deaf brother, took home best picture honors, along with a best supporting actor trophy for Troy Kotsur and the best adapted screenplay award, for writer-director Siân Heder. Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant also star...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back