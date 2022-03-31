Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
USMNT qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 7:16 am
EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images

(SAN JOSE, Costa Rica) -- The U.S. men's national soccer team is headed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the team's 0-2 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday, the U.S. qualified for the tournament in Qatar -- they simply had to avoid losing by six or more goals to secure a berth.

It will be the United States' first World Cup appearance since 2014. The team failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2018.

On Friday, the draw to decide the eight four-team groups in the tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21.

