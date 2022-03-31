Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
Gunman sought in Longview double homicide

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 7:56 am
Gunman sought in Longview double homicideLONGVIEW — Two people have died following a shooting in Longview on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Fisher Street. Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the second person was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The shooter is still at large. Police said they are looking for a slender white man wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans. The suspect is believed to be driving a 2018 White Ford F-150 with Texas license plate: LSL4125. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Highway 80 heading towards White Oak. If anyone sees the man or the vehicle, they should not approach him and call police at 911 or 903-237-1170.



