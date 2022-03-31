Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One dead, two rescued by Coast Guard after Navy aircraft crashes off Virginia coast

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 5:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons

(NEW YORK) -- One crew member is dead and two were rescued after a Navy aircraft crashed off the Virginia coast Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.

The E-2D Hawkeye, which was assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron, crashed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Virginia, officials said.

Two crew members were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard search and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third crew member was found dead on the aircraft, the Navy said.

The Navy said the name of the crew member killed would be released once next of kin are notified.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted that she is monitoring the situation.

"I'm keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue," Luria said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design