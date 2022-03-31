Today is Thursday March 31, 2022
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end May 23

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 4:35 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s according to people familiar with the plans. The decision, while not yet final, would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under American law and international treaty to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. It also raises the possibility that more asylum-seeking migrants will come to the border at a time when flows are already high. Top Democrats and others say COVID-19 has long been used as an excuse for the U.S. to get out of asylum obligations.



