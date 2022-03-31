Parents of man jailed for years in Russia meet with Biden

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2022 at 4:35 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The parents of a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia have met at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior staffers. That’s according to the White House and a spokesman for Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas. Their son, Trevor Reed, has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow following a night of heavy drinking at a party. Reed was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison. A spokesman for the Reeds, Jonathan Franks, declined to discuss specifics of the meeting with Biden.

Go Back