“I can’t really wrap my head around this” — Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero on last shooting day on ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero took to social media with star Norman Reedus to reflect on Wednesday's last shooting day of the series.

The finale had been bumped a few days because Reedus suffered a concussion on the long-running show's Georgia set on March 11.

"Here we are, 12 years," Nicotero opens the video message.

"Last day," adds Reedus, who plays fan favorite Daryl Dixon, about the show wrapping up it's 11th and final season. He then says to Nicotero, "Love ya, buddy. Thank you for everything. It's been a real joy."

The special effects expert-turned-producer then asks Reedus with a laugh, "Dude, remember when we were babies and we started this show?"

Norman responds by saying, "I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can't really wrap my head around this."

Nicotero offers, "It's hard. But 12 hours from now, the world's gonna be a different place."

To which Reedus quips, "Yeah, I'm gonna be on the bathroom floor with a martini, in tears,"

Fans needn't mourn too hard over the series: There are five spin-offs in the works, including Isle of the Dead starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie, as well as an as-yet-untitled project centering on Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol.

Also in play is a feature film focusing on the series' original hero Rick Grimes, for which Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role.

