Today is Wednesday March 30, 2022
Staley, who led growth of Ransom Center archive, dies at 86

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2022 at 3:46 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Thomas Staley, who led the University of Texas Harry Ransom Center cultural archive for 25 years and oversaw its growth into one of the world’s leading literary and humanities research institutions, has died. Staley was director from 1988 to 2013 and collected the works of writers J.M. Coetzee, David Mamet, Norman Mailer, David Foster Wallace, and others from around the world. He expanded the collections beyond literature with the archives of actor Robert DeNiro, photojournalist David Douglas Duncan, and Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Staley died March 29 at age 86. No cause of death was given.



