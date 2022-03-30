HBO releases new pics, says ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ debuts August 21

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2022 at 3:45 pm

(L-R) Toussaint, Best -- HBO/Ollie Upton

Winter isn't coming, but dragons are. HBO tweeted that August 21 will be the debut date for its anticipated HBO Max Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a deep dive into the history of GoT's House Targaryen, ancestors of Game of Thrones' tragic heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

The show centers on a brutal familial civil war that erupted over control of the legendary Iron Throne.

To that end, HBO also revealed new photos of some of the cast in character, including: Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Olivie Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Rhys Ifans as Alicent's father, Otto Hightower; Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back