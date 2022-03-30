Tyler ISD names new deputy superintendent of administration

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2022 at 1:38 pm

TYLER – Dr. Lance Groppel has been named the new deputy superintendent of administration in Tyler ISD. According to a news release, Dr. Groppel will lead the division that houses Curriculum and Instruction and K-8 School Improvement departments and initiatives. Trustees approved the hire during their March 28 meeting. Dr. Groppel joins the district from the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, where he is the executive director of instructional leadership. Dr. Groppel and his family will move to Tyler this spring, according to the release.

