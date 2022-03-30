Elliot Page’s ‘﻿Umbrella Academy’ ﻿character to come out as transgender in season 3

They say art often imitates life, and that's the case when it comes to Elliot Page and his Umbrella Academy character.

Elliot, who came out as transgender in December 2020, starred as Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series, and on Tuesday, it was revealed that his character will reflect that change, with his character transitioning to Viktor.

Alongside a screen grab of Elliot from the upcoming third season of the series about a family of misfit superheroes, the actor wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

Netflix retweeted the post, adding, "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here."

Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher. Season three hits Netflix June 22.

