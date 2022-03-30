Today is Wednesday March 30, 2022
Report: Tiger Woods plays 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2022 at 7:48 am
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) -- Could Tiger Woods be gearing up for a return to the Masters?

Citing sources, ESPN reports Woods, 46, played 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday.

The five-time Masters champion played alongside his son and PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, sources told ESPN.

Woods last played in the Masters in 2020. The following year, he was involved in a car accident that left him with several injuries, including to his right leg.

The 15-time major champion is listed as an invitee on the Masters' website. However, Woods has not officially announced whether he will be participating in the tournament, which begins at Augusta National Golf Club next week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



