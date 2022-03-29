Officials keep an eye on BA.2 even as COVID numbers decline

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — Things are still looking good with COVID in the NET Health jurisdiction. But NET Health’s George Roberts says officials continue to keep an eye on BA.2 as its presence grows around the country. Roberts says the most recent information shows BA.2 now makes up 54.9 per cent of COVID cases across the U.S. — and close to 50 per cent of cases in the Texas/Oklahoma/Arkansas region. He tells us the numbers are low thus far, but he voices concern about higher figures in other parts of the world — along with part of the northeastern U.S., where the numbers are beginning “to tick up a little bit.” He adds that if the figures start to increase in East Texas, “we will certainly let everybody know.” Roberts still urges vaccinations. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

Go Back