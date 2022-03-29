Lindale man accused of cattle theft

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2022 at 3:54 pm

TYLER – A Lindale man is facing two counts of cattle theft after a months-long investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA). According to our news partner KETK, 65-year-old Jesus Perez-Sanchez is facing two third-degree felony counts of theft of livestock worth less than $150,000. He was arrested March 11 after the investigation began this past December. Perez-Sanchez allegedly took three yearlings from an absentee landowner’s ranch to a livestock auction and placed one of them in his own name without the landowner’s consent. The second charge accuses him of taking a bull and cow to an auction and placing the cow under his own name, once again without the owner’s knowledge or consent. Perez was released from jail March 21 after posting a $50,000 bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.

